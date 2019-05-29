Buy Photo Macomb County Sheriff (Photo: The Detroit News, The Detroit News)

Macomb Township — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a man tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car Wednesday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at about 7:05 a.m. in the area of Camelot Boulevard and Bolingbrook Street near Hall and Garfield roads.

The victim told deputies she was walking to her bus stop when she was approached by a vehicle. The male driver told the girl to "get in the car," according to authorities.

She asked the man for the password, which she and her mother use in the event someone else has to pick her up, officials said. The driver told her he didn't know what the password was.

The girl ran away from the scene while the vehicle stayed stationary for several seconds before it also left the area, police said.

She got on her bus and reported the incident to her school's resource officer when she arrived, authorities said. Another student who had witnessed the incident confirmed the girl's account of the events, they also said.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with dark hair. His vehicle is described as a newer black four-door Chevrolet sedan with tinted windows.

