Sterling Heights — A second teen has been arrested in as many days for allegedly making threats via social media to shoot up a school, police said.

The 14-year-old Sterling Heights girl is a student at Davis Junior High School and the threat she made was never valid at any time, they said.

Police announced her arrest about a day after officers took into a custody a 13-year-old Hamtramck boy for threatening to shoot up multiple Sterling Heights schools.

Officials said Wednesday said they were investigating a copycat who made a similar threat against Davis Junior High School.

"The police department's Investigations Bureau continues to invest this case diligently to bring any and all suspects involved in these incidents to justice," officials said in a statement.

