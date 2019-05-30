Roseville — A 23-year-old man fatally shot himself on Tuesday afternoon outdoors, just blocks from an elementary school in Roseville, police said.

The suicide took place about 3:35 p.m. on Dort, west of Berkshire, which is just a bit east of Dort Elementary School. That's south of Frazho Road and west of Gratiot.

Police arrived at the scene to find the man dead, "on the side of the street" and removed the gun from the scene.

The shooting scene is on a school bus route, but Roseville Community Schools was alerted to the police situation, said a statement from the Roseville Police Department.

