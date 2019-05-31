Jackson (Photo: Eastpointe Po)

Eastpointe — A man suspected of breaking into a Dairy Queen and Eastpointe High School earlier this month has turned himself in, police said.

Officials said Mario Tyran Jackson, 18, surrendered to officers at the police department Thursday night.

He was arraigned Friday on three counts of breaking and entering in addition to a count of assault and battery. A judge set his bond at $105,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for June 18.

If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail for each count of breaking and entering. Assault and battery is a 93-day misdemeanor.

He was wanted for break-ins at the Dairy Queen and high school as well as a Wendy's fast foot restaurant, officials said.

Police accuse Jackson of breaking into a Dairy Queen ice cream shop on Nine Mile at about 1:30 a.m. on May 3. He allegedly entered the business through a serving counter window and stole a small amount of money.

They also accuse him of breaking into the high school in April.

