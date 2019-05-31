Warren — A 41-year-old man is in custody and expected to face charges in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man Friday during an apparent domestic argument.

Police said the shooting occurred at an address in the 11200 block of Hupp Avenue, near Nine Mile and Hoover roads about 3 a.m. Friday. The victim was shot once in the stomach and died about seven hours later in a hospital.

The suspect, who made a 911 call to report the shooting, told police the pair had a fight about their relationship and claimed he shot the other man in self-defense. An AR-15 rifle was seized.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/05/31/police-probe-fatal-shooting-warren-domestic-argument/1300619001/