Police probe fatal shooting in Warren domestic argument
Warren — A 41-year-old man is in custody and expected to face charges in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man Friday during an apparent domestic argument.
Police said the shooting occurred at an address in the 11200 block of Hupp Avenue, near Nine Mile and Hoover roads about 3 a.m. Friday. The victim was shot once in the stomach and died about seven hours later in a hospital.
The suspect, who made a 911 call to report the shooting, told police the pair had a fight about their relationship and claimed he shot the other man in self-defense. An AR-15 rifle was seized.
