Warren — Police plan to announce details Friday of their take-down of a home invasion crew that preyed on senior citizens over the past three months..

Three Detroit men, all in their 20s, were arrested Wednesday while allegedly in the process of one of at least 20 home break-ins blamed on them, over half of them in northeast Warren neighborhoods.

Based on the work of the Warren Police Investigative Services Bureau, search warrants were executed Thursday at four addresses in Detroit and Macomb County where officers seized property believed to have been taken in earlier home invasions.

More information is expected to be released at a 1 p.m. news conference at Warren police headquarters.

