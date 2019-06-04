Warren — A man died in a house fire in Warren early Tuesday morning, Fire Chief Tim Morgan confirmed.

The fire was discovered about 3:41 a.m., as Warren Police Department officers were responding to a different alarm, Morgan said.

But the officers smelled smoke and drove around until they found the home on the 27200 block of Winslow. That's north of Interstate 696 and west of Van Dyke.

Officers were able to kick in the door and saw a man inside, in a corner, but the smoke was too heavy to pass through.

Warren Fire Department made entry. Firefighters located the victim and brought him to the front yard. Though it "looked like he may have been deceased" at that point, firefighters transported him to a hospital, where his death was confirmed.

The belief is that the man died of smoke inhalation, but the Macomb County medical examiner will determine his official cause of death.

The man's age was not immediately available, but Morgan described him as an "older gentleman."

No one else was inside the home, and none of the firefighters or police who responded was injured. The exterior of the home suffered minimal damage, but firefighters did have to puncture a hole in the roof to let out heat and gas.

There is "not yet" a theory on how the fire started, but its genesis was a back hallway, and it took out a bathroom and bedroom door.

The fire was extinguished by 4 a.m., Morgan said.

