Christopher Harrison, 55, of Detroit, was arraigned Wednesday in Clinton Township District Court on a felony assault charge in connection with a Tuesday sword attack outside an apartment complex in Mount Clemens (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Department)

Mount Clemens — A Detroit man is facing up to 10 years in prison on claims he attacked a man with a sword who'd been arguing with an acquaintance over money, authorities said.

Christopher Harrison, 55, of Detroit, was arraigned in Wednesday in Clinton Township District Court on one felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder or by strangulation, in connection with the Tuesday altercation.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said authorities were alerted at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday of the assault that unfolded outside the Sunset Manor Apartments on North River Road in Mount Clemens.

A 56-year-old Mount Clemens man was engaged in a verbal dispute over money with a 35-year-old female resident of the city.

Harrison allegedly heard the argument, police said, and "attacked the victim with a sword."

A Detroit man was arraigned on felony charges connected to a Tuesday assault with a sword outside a Mount Clemens apartment complex. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Department)

The sheriff's office said that the victim sustained cuts to his face and hands. He'd been knocked to the ground, however, was able to get the sword away from Harrison.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment, said Macomb County Sheriff Department Sgt. Renee Yax.

The woman and Harrison were not injured.

Yax said Harrison was taken into custody at the scene and that the origin of the weapon is unknown.

Bond for Harrison was set at $7,500 and he is scheduled to return to court on June 19.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/06/05/man-charged-mount-clemens-sword-attack/1357356001/