A pedestrian died Wednesday after being struck by a car in a possible hit and run in Warren, police said.

The incident was reported about 10:10 p.m. near Schoenherr and Groesbeck, police said.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were investigating the incident as a possible hit and run. Other details, including a description of the vehicle involved, were not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Warren Police Department at (586) 574-4700.

