Warren police commissioner William Dwyer (Photo: Detroit News file)

Warren — Police asked Thursday that a motorist involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash turn themselves in before they are tracked down and arrested.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said police have questioned at least one witness to the death of the 55-year-old Warren man and have parts from the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday near Schoenherr and Groesbeck.

"We have some good information and suspect it will lead us to making an arrest within 24 hours," said Dwyer. "It's only a matter of time and I would suggest the person responsible turn themselves in before that happens."

Dwyer said police believe a red vehicle — possibly a Chrysler Sebring or a Chevrolet Impala — was driving north on Schoenherr from Eight Mile in the curb lane when it struck the victim, dragging the body for nearly a mile. One witness reported seeing what they thought was an animal or a bag of trash fall from underneath the vehicle.

"Another motorist behind the vehicle stopped and called 911 after seeing the body in the road," Dwyer said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries, the commissioner said.

A front-end grille, believed to be from an Impala, has been recovered, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Warren Police Department at (586) 574-4877.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319.

