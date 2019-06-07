George Rider, from left, Marcie Griffin and Eric Gibson (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Mount Clemens — Two men and one woman have been found guilty of killing a woman whose body was found on a Warren home’s front lawn in 2017, officials said.

George Rider, 61, of Huntington Woods, Marcie Griffin, 48, of Eastpointe, and Eric Gibson, 26, of Detroit, were found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Julii Larrie Johnson, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Friday. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Smith said Gibson also was convicted of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The three are scheduled to be sentenced July 31 by Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia.

On Jan. 13, 2017, police were called to a home on Berghway Trail near 13 Mile and Mound to respond to a report of a woman being shot in the front yard.

Officers arrived and found Julii Johnson's body lying on the home’s lawn with multiple gunshot wounds in her torso and a single gunshot wound in her forehead, according to authorities. Johnson had been living at the home with her boyfriend of two years, Jim Terrell Lattner.

After an investigation, police identified Griffin, Rider and Gibson as suspects.

Police learned that Rider was Griffin's new boyfriend, but she had been in a relationship with Lattner and they had two children together.

Authorities said Griffin planned to kill Johnson and enlisted Rider. Rider recruited Gibson to help him.

“This entire murder came about because of one woman’s enraged jealousy,” Smith said in a statement.

Rider drove Gibson to the neighborhood where the victim lived and parked his vehicle in the lot of a nearby gym on Mound Road, according to officials.

Gibson then took a nature trail to Johnson's street. As the victim left her home to get into her vehicle about 7:30 a.m., Gibson shot her seven times.

He fled, tossing gloves and a Smith & Wesson 9MM handgun along the trail, and headed to Rider's vehicle.

Later, investigators and canine units searched the area and found the gloves and the gun. Police also obtained security video footage of Rider in the parking lot.

