Clinton Township — A Clinton Township man, 60, won a $1 million prize in last Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, the Michigan Lottery said in a statement Monday.

Greg Ricardi matched the five white balls — 25-37-46-48-68 — with a Mega Millions ticket he bought at the BP gas station on the 38900 block of Hayes.

Ricardi told lotto officials that he would set his winnings aside for retirement. And that he didn't know until Wednesday that he had won.

“I don’t play often, but saw the jackpot getting up there and decided to play,” Ricardi told Michigan Lottery officials, in remarks quoted in a statement.

“Wednesday morning I checked my numbers one-by-one and when I saw the first four matched, I called my wife over to look at the fifth one with me. When we looked at the fifth number and saw it matched, I felt a rush of emotions: shock, happiness, excitement, anxiousness. Neither of us could believe we won $1 million and we couldn’t stop smiling.”

