Roseville — All lanes of southbound Gratiot at 12 Mile and all lanes of 12 Mile at Gratiot are closed due to a crash early Monday morning, police said.

A 25-year-old St. Clair Shores man has been arrested in connection with the crash, which left a 49-year-old St. Clair Shores woman listed in critical condition at a hospital, according to Deputy Roseville Police Chief Donald Glandon.

The lanes should be reopened by 10 a.m.

Glandon said an officer stopped a white 2006 Chevy Impala on Common Road near Gratiot for an equipment violation around 3:40 a.m.

As he walked to the vehicle to speak with the driver, the driver sped off, authorities said.

The officer notified other officers about the fleeing car and reported the vehicle was traveling south on Gratiot. The officer was instructed to terminate any attempt to stop the vehicle.

A short time later, another officer reported a crash at Gratiot and 12 Mile. He said the driver of a white Chevy Impala involved in the crash fled on foot and was heading east. Police located a man and arrested him, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/06/10/intersection-gratiot-12-mile-roseville-closed-due-crash/1406889001/