Chesterfield Township Police (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

Chesterfield Township — A 36-year-old Fraser man is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday at a Chesterfield Township apartment building, police said.

The stabbing happened before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Aspen Creek Apartments on 23 Mile Road, according to officials.

Officers were called to the location and found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso and a 32-year-old Warren woman with a large cut on her forehead, authorities said.

Both were taken to a hospital to be treated. The woman was released the next day, police said.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old Fraser man suspected of stabbing the two victims, and he is currently being housed in the Macomb County Jail. Investigators are in the process of obtaining authorization of charges against the man from the county prosecutor's office.

They also arrested a 28-year-old Chesterfield Township woman for resisting officers and obstructing police, but later released her, officials said.

