The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that four members of Warren City Council exceeded the city's term limits and cannot appear on the August primary election ballot.

The justices overturned a decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals that would have allowed the council members to stand for re-election.

Warren council candidate Connor Berdy had filed a complaint May 10 against Warren’s city clerk Sonya Buffa; the Warren City Election Commission and Macomb County Clerk Fred Miller, arguing that under the city charter, incumbents who exceeded 12 years of service in city office should not be permitted to run for another term.

Berdy requested that council members Scott Stevens, Steven Warner, Robert Boccomino and Council President Cecil St. Pierre all be removed from the ballot. Judge James Maceroni of Macomb Circuit Court agreed in a late May ruling, saying Berdy had “no other adequate legal remedy.”

In a June 6 decision, the state appeals court reversed Maceroni's decision, ruling that under a 2010 charter amendment, the district and at-large seats were distinct offices, and a council member could serve three four-year terms in each. Judge Jonathan Tukel dissented, arguing that "there is only one class of city council member."

In Tuesday's ruling, the justices accepted Tukel's reasoning.

"We agree with the dissenting Court of Appeals judge that the Warren Charter provides for a single class of city council members, subject to the term limits of the greater of three complete terms or 12 years in that office," the high court ruled.

"We also agree that, because it is not disputed that the challenged candidates will have served those maximum terms by the time of the 2019 election, they are ineligible under the Warren Charter to be certified as candidates for that election," according to the ruling.

The Supreme Court said the city charter provisions limiting terms "are not unusual."

"... City elections commission had a clear legal duty to perform the ministerial act of removing the names of the challenged contestants from the ballots," according to the ruling. "We reinstate the Macomb Circuit Court’s ruling, which correctly granted the requested mandamus relief."

