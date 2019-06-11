Mack Cox (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in Roseville this week that critically injured a driver.

Investigators allege Mack Cox had been fleeing a traffic stop early Monday when his Chevrolet Impala struck a Mercury Sable near 12 Mile and Gratiot.

The St. Clair Shores man fled on foot but was arrested soon after.

A 49-year-old woman driving the Mercury Sable remained hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Cox was arraigned Tuesday in Roseville's 39th District Court on four felony counts, including failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Judge Joseph Boedeker set bond at $75,000. Cox's next court hearing is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. June 19.

