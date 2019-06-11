LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Mount Clemens – An October trial is scheduled for a young woman accused of fatally stabbing a classmate at their Warren school in an alleged dispute over a boy.

The Macomb Daily reports Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Kathryn Viviano on Monday set the Oct. 22 trial date for 18-year-old Tanaya Lewis. She’s charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson in a classroom at Warren Fitzgerald High School last September.

Investigators say the attack occurred in front of a teacher and about 20 students, and that Lewis was laughing as she chased Gibson and stabbed her in the chest and back.

Lewis, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was found competent to stand trial in December. She’s being held without bond.

MORETeen to be tried in fatal stabbing at Warren school

Fitzgerald student remembered
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

People attending a memorial for Fitzgerald High School student Danyna Gibson, 16, embrace as the number 16 is seen in the background on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Danyna Gibson died after being stabbed by a classmate.
Buy Photo
People attending a memorial for Fitzgerald High School student Danyna Gibson, 16, embrace as the number 16 is seen in the background on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Danyna Gibson died after being stabbed by a classmate. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Teachers at Fitzgerald High School share a moment on the Warren football field on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Danyna Gibson, 16, died after being stabbed by a classmate on Wednesday.
Buy Photo
Teachers at Fitzgerald High School share a moment on the Warren football field on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Danyna Gibson, 16, died after being stabbed by a classmate on Wednesday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Two men share a moment as students remembered Danyna Gibson, 16, who died after being stabbed by a classmate on Wednesday.
Buy Photo
Two men share a moment as students remembered Danyna Gibson, 16, who died after being stabbed by a classmate on Wednesday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fitzgerald High School students arrive at the campus football field on Thursday, September 13, 2018, to honor Danyna Gibson.
Buy Photo
Fitzgerald High School students arrive at the campus football field on Thursday, September 13, 2018, to honor Danyna Gibson. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Parents hug their children at Fitzgerald High School football field on Thursday.
Buy Photo
Parents hug their children at Fitzgerald High School football field on Thursday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Parents, teachers, and students gathered and embraced at the Fitzgerald High School football field.
Buy Photo
Parents, teachers, and students gathered and embraced at the Fitzgerald High School football field. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The number 16 was seen during a memorial for Fitzgerald High School student Danyna Gibson, 16, on the school's football field.
Buy Photo
The number 16 was seen during a memorial for Fitzgerald High School student Danyna Gibson, 16, on the school's football field. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Colorful balloons were released in memory of Fitzgerald High School student Danyna Gibson.
Buy Photo
Colorful balloons were released in memory of Fitzgerald High School student Danyna Gibson. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/06/11/october-trial-set-warren-fitzgerald-high-school-stabbing/39567423/