Eastpointe — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Friday morning, officials said.

Eastpointe police officers were called to the Oakwood Manor senior living apartments near Gratiot and Nine Mile on a report of gunshots fired, according to authorities.

The officers found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the complex's parking lot.

Medics transported the man to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police said.

Investigators recovered a handgun in the area where the man was found.

Officials said their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Eastpointe Police at (586) 445-5100 ext. 1.

