Warren — An attempted armed robbery in Warren early Wednesday morning ended with shots fired in a Warren neighborhood and the arrest of all four suspects, police said.

The incident began about 5:50 a.m. on the 8100 block of Prospect, north of Eight Mile and east of Van Dyke.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said that as the male victim walked toward his home, four men approached him from behind in a blue, four-door vehicle.

The men, masked and armed, demanded the man hand over his property.

Instead, the man ran, and when he got home told his mother, a concealed pistol license holder, that people outside were trying to shoot him.

Mom stepped out of the house with her gun, but then the men allegedly fired shots toward the home.

Police responded to calls of shots fired, and located a vehicle matching the description in the area of Nine Mile and Hoover, Dwyer said. That's north and west of the crime scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not pull over. He hit a fire hydrant a short time later, bringing the vehicle to a stop. Two of the four inside were immediately arrested, while a third man was found hiding a short distance away. Police recovered a handgun during the arrests.

Officers searched for a fourth man, and brought a K-9 in to assist. A 17-year-old male turned himself in at the Warren Police Department, assisted by his father, Dwyer said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/06/19/police-4-masked-men-attempt-gunpoint-robbery-warren-3-arrested/1497545001/