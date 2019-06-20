Police are investigating a message scrawled in the men's bathroom at Dana Corp. in Warren (Photo: Dana Corp. employee)

Warren — Police are investigating a threat that was scrawled in a stall in the men's bathroom at an auto supplier, warning there would be a mass killing at the facility Friday.

The message, written in what appears to be blue chalk, reads: "Im (sic) going to kill everybody Friday June 21."

A plant employee emailed a photo of the message to The Detroit News Thursday and said it was the latest in a string of similar warnings at the facility on Van Dyke, which produces axles and other parts for automakers.

Warren police Capt. Cortland Larry confirmed Thursday the department is investigating the threat, and said officers would be stationed at the plant Friday.

"We're monitoring it, and we'll have people there tomorrow," Larry said. "We're also trying to determine who made the threat, but we're not sure if that's possible."

The warning isn't the first such threat at Dana Corp. in recent years. In August 2017, the company closed its Auburn Hills offices after temporary employee Michael Williams phoned in two bomb threats.

Police say Williams admitted to making the threats, both on Fridays, so work would be canceled for the day.

Williams was convicted of making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime of threat of terrorism and false threat of a bomb or a harmful device. He was sentenced to 4 to 20 years in prison.

