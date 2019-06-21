James Scandirito II was found guilty in March of cutting James "Skip" Scandirito into at least seven pieces and burying the largest parts of him on an abandoned golf course in Boca Raton. (Photo: Lannis Waters, The Palm Beach Post)

The son who dismembered a former Macomb County judge in Florida was sentenced Friday to the maximum 15 years in prison.

James "Jimmy" Scandirito II was found guilty in March of cutting James "Skip" Scandirito into at least seven pieces and burying the largest parts of him on an abandoned golf course in Boca Raton.

The jury found the 50-year-old not guilty of first-degree murder but convicted him of mutilating a dead body. He will receive credit for 439 days already served.

The pronouncement from 15th Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes of Palm Beach County capped an 80-minute hearing that included a wrenching 22-minute address from Skip Scandirito's niece, Ellen Scandirito of Madison Heights.

James "Skip" Scandirito was found dismembered in Palm Beach County, Florida. (Photo: Boca Raton Police)

"It is extremely difficult to summarize and convey the magnitude and complexity that Jimmy’s crimes have left on this family," she said through sobs.

Throughout the trial and early part of the sentencing, "we have heard so much about Jimmy," she said, "but we didn’t learn much about James Scandirito Sr., whose last dignity was literally shred away at the hands of his own flesh and blood."

In a sentencing memorandum, Jimmy claimed his father's poor parenting was to blame for the alcohol and drug use that prompted his actions at his father's home in March 28, 2018. Having spent the past 14 months behind bars, he had asked to be released to two years of probation or drug rehabilitation.

"The victim blaming gets to me. That's all he has at this point," Ellen Scandirito said. The daughter of Skip's kid brother, Richard, a Detroit Newspapers circulation employee who was murdered in 1999, she attended Jimmy's trial.

Prosecutors had contended that Jimmy killed Skip, 74, for his $800,000 estate. They said Skip had declined to continue loaning money to his son, a once high-flying real estate salesman with a taste for German luxury cars and young women from Brazil and Colombia.

Jimmy, who grew up in Harrison Township, testified that Skip died of natural causes during a night of drinking and drug use by the both of them. Jimmy said he panicked at the thought of police discovering the drugs, and opted to sever his father's head and limbs with a saw over the next few days while claiming Skip had embarked on a kayaking trip with a new girlfriend.

Skip and his late wife, Terri, moved to Florida in early 2000 after he settled at least four civil suits alleging he had offered women leniency in his courtroom in exchange for sex.

He had resigned his Mount Clemens district judgeship a few days ahead of likely removal from the bench by the Judicial Tenure Commission. He was disbarred in Florida in 2006, three years after he was fired from a state legal job for not disclosing the Michigan misconduct.

Ellen Scandirito and Skip's only surviving sibling, Sharon Scobel of Columbus, Indiana, have filed suit under Florida's so-called "slayer statute" to prevent Jimmy from claiming his inheritance from Skip's estate. The statute is designed to keep killers from profiting from their crimes.

"If we don't get a nickel and Jimmy doesn't get it, we don't care," Scobel told The Detroit News. "If it all goes to the lawyers, fine."

