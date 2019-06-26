Roseville — A fire Wednesday in Roseville knocked down power lines and prompted officials to halt a train for a while, officials said.

Roseville Fire Chief Mike Holland said at about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters received at a call about downed electrical wires in the area of Martin and Hayes near some railroad tracks.

A unit was dispatched and while en route to the scene, they spotted black smoke, he said. A second unit was then dispatched to the same location.

Firefighters found the downed wires resting on a burning vehicle and some barrels at a landscaping company, according to Holland. Firefighters had also received reports the barrels contained fertilizer.

As a precaution, officials began evacuating nearby businesses.

They also contacted Canadian National, the company that operates the railroad near the scene of the fire. The company stopped a train before it arrived in the area, Holland said.

"We thought we may have a serious hazardous materials situation, but it turned out to be a car fire and a little bit of oil," the chief said.

He said firefighters put out the blaze out, no injuries were reported, all of the nearby businesses were able to resume operations and DTE Energy was called to restore electricity.

As of 1:30 p.m., only one customer in the area was without power, according to DTE Energy's power outage map.

"It could have been a very hazardous situation, but fortunately everyone took quick action, we got quick notification and we were able to do all the stuff we're supposed to do."

