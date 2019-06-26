Buy Photo Local and federal authorities are seeking Valerie Ann Bostle, 36, of St. Clair Shores in connection with a June 5 crash that killed a man in Warren. (Photo: Mike Martindale / The Detroit News)

Warren — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 55-year-old Warren man has changed her appearance, tried to sell the car involved in the accident and fled to Georgia, police said Wednesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Valerie Ann Bostle, 36, of St. Clair Shores, who police believe is “on the run” after striking Peter Chisolm of Warren as he was crossing Schoenherr near Doyle about 10 p.m. June 5 on the city’s southeast side.

The warrants are for homicide/manslaughter with a motor vehicle and homicide/involuntary manslaughter with a motor vehicle, both punishable by 15 years in prison, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, punishable by up to five years in prison.,

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer described the death and Bostle’s status as a federal fugitive as both “tragic and preventable.”

“If she had stopped after hitting him, he might still be alive,” said Dwyer. “… And depending on circumstances, she might not be facing these serious charges.”

Witnesses, one of whom followed Bostle’s red 2012 Chevy Impala following the crash, said the victim was dragged for blocks before falling away from the underside of the vehicle. Investigators said evidence indicates Chisholm was dragged for about a mile.

Buy Photo Peter Chisolm was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Warren. (Photo: Mike Martindale / The Detroit News)

Chisholm lived in a nearby group home and had gone out for an evening walk, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence found by investigators, including broken parts from the Impala, led them to Bostle. Within days of the accident, police said, she had cut and dyed her hair, changed her hairstyle, spray-washed and cleaned the Impala and handed it off to someone to sell. Police said she boarded a bus with her 3-year-old daughter on June 12.

Investigators have talked to relatives in Metro Detroit and believe Bostle may be staying with relatives in Georgia. The tool-and-die maker is described as five-foot, four inches tall; 160 pounds; with reddish-orange colored hair, cut short on the sides.

Acting assistant U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said anyone harboring Bostle could potentially face charges as well. He said the Marshal’s Office has 94 fugitive task forces on alert around the country who are ready to pick Bostle up.

“We are going to find you,” Garcia advised Bostle during a press conference at the Warren Police Department. “It may be days, hours or weeks, but we are going to find you, so you should surrender now.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Warren police department, the U.S. Marshal’s Office or Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Bostle’s arrest.

