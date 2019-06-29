Harrison Township — What should have been a routine traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Macomb County instead required a "persistent," hours-long search when the motorist, who allegedly drove without insurance or a driver's license, took off for the woods.

It was about 9:15 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Metro Parkway when the suspect was pulled over, on suspicion his plates were expired and he had no insurance, wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman and commander in Metro Detroit, wrote on Twitter.

But the man, a 34-year-old Mount Clemens resident, had no ID, either, and gave his name verbally.

Buy Photo When the trooper went to confirm the name the suspect had given, he fled into the woods, and it took police two hours to find him. (Photo: The Detroit News)

When the trooper went to confirm the name the suspect had given, the man ran into the woods, right near a neighborhood. Macomb County Sheriff's Office aided in the search, using a K-9 that was in the area, and a helicopter for visual support.

All-told, it took two hours before police found the suspect. Once located, he was arrested without further incident.

As it turns out, the suspect is a "felony fugitive," police say. He was transported to Macomb County Jail.

Police will seek a multitude of charges, Shaw wrote, including obstruction, expired plates, driving on a suspended license, providing false information to a police officer, and no insurance. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will make the final decision on charges, if any.

