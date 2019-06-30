LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Jobbie Nooner, Metro Detroit's early-summer rite of revelry, a daylong boat party on Lake St. Clair, got off to a festive start Friday, but ultimately 20 people were transported from the scene to area hospitals, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

Petty Officer Lauren Steenson, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard, confirmed the numbers Sunday but added that "it wasn't just one thing, it was a number of things" that led to that large a number of people requiring medical attention.

Fuller details on what preceded the situation and what became of the people hospitalized were not immediately available Sunday morning. Storms did roll through festivities at about 5 p.m. National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Kacin said that visibility was reduced to a mile during the storms, and that at least one wind gust of 26 miles per hour it the area.

The annual party in and around Gull Island has been held every June since the mid-1970s. In the past, the party has attracted more than 10,000 boats and 100,000 people, police said. 

Jobbie Nooner 2019
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers congregate in waist-high waters surrounding the Tiki Barge party boat on what was a beach area in previous years... eliminated this year by high lake water levels on Lake St. Clair at Gull Island Friday, June 28, 2019.
Jobbie Nooner revelers congregate in waist-high waters surrounding the Tiki Barge party boat on what was a beach area in previous years... eliminated this year by high lake water levels on Lake St. Clair at Gull Island Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
A Jobbie Nooner reveler dressed as a mermaid floats in the shallow water surrounding Gull Island.
A Jobbie Nooner reveler dressed as a mermaid floats in the shallow water surrounding Gull Island. Alex Haggart, Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers congragate in the shallow water on what was a beach area in previous years... eliminated this year by high lake water levels on Lake St. Clair at Gull Island.
Jobbie Nooner revelers congragate in the shallow water on what was a beach area in previous years... eliminated this year by high lake water levels on Lake St. Clair at Gull Island. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Pleasure boats sit anchored off Gull Island Friday, June 28, 2019 for this year's Lake St. Clair annual party.
Pleasure boats sit anchored off Gull Island Friday, June 28, 2019 for this year's Lake St. Clair annual party. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Officers aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel keep an eye on revelers at Jobbie Nooner.
Officers aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel keep an eye on revelers at Jobbie Nooner. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Pleasure boats sit anchored off Gull Island Friday.
Pleasure boats sit anchored off Gull Island Friday. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers congregate in waist-high waters surrounding the Tiki Barge party boat on what was a beach area in previous years... eliminated this year by high lake water levels on Lake St. Clair at Gull Island.
Jobbie Nooner revelers congregate in waist-high waters surrounding the Tiki Barge party boat on what was a beach area in previous years... eliminated this year by high lake water levels on Lake St. Clair at Gull Island. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Jobbie Nooner revelers hang out on pleasure craft boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol boat patrols the waters around Gull Island during Jobbie Nooner on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol boat patrols the waters around Gull Island during Jobbie Nooner on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
Rain clouds gather on the horizon and an intense rain storm would pass through during the late afternoon of Jobbie Nooner on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Rain clouds gather on the horizon and an intense rain storm would pass through during the late afternoon of Jobbie Nooner on Lake St. Clair, Friday, June 28, 2019. Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News
    Macomb County Sheriff Sgt. Renee Yax told The News Friday that high water levels submerged the beach area on the island where partygoers typically would gather.

    "They are stuck either on their boats or stuck in the water," Yax said. 

