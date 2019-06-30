Jobbie Nooner, Metro Detroit's early-summer rite of revelry, a daylong boat party on Lake St. Clair, got off to a festive start Friday, but ultimately 20 people were transported from the scene to area hospitals, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

Petty Officer Lauren Steenson, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard, confirmed the numbers Sunday but added that "it wasn't just one thing, it was a number of things" that led to that large a number of people requiring medical attention.

Rain clouds gather on the horizon and an intense rain storm would pass through during the late afternoon of Jobbie Nooner on Lake St. Clair, Friday. (Photo: Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News)

Fuller details on what preceded the situation and what became of the people hospitalized were not immediately available Sunday morning. Storms did roll through festivities at about 5 p.m. National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Kacin said that visibility was reduced to a mile during the storms, and that at least one wind gust of 26 miles per hour it the area.

The annual party in and around Gull Island has been held every June since the mid-1970s. In the past, the party has attracted more than 10,000 boats and 100,000 people, police said.

Macomb County Sheriff Sgt. Renee Yax told The News Friday that high water levels submerged the beach area on the island where partygoers typically would gather.

"They are stuck either on their boats or stuck in the water," Yax said.

