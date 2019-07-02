St. Clair Shores — A driver's alleged failure to wear a seat belt or drive with a valid license plate Monday night on Interstate 94 ended in an attempt to flee a Michigan State trooper, police said.

The traffic stop took place about 8:35 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Nine Mile in St. Clair Shores.

As the trooper stood at the passenger side of the vehicle, he allegedly observed open intoxicants in the front seat area.

While the driver handed over a valid driver's license, the passenger handed over an alleged fake ID, police said. Then, he fled on foot, taking off across lanes of traffic.

As the trooper chased him, police say the driver pulled forward, toward the trooper, swiping the trooper with the vehicle's driver side mirror and fleeing the scene.

The trooper gave chase, but terminated the pursuit, as he had the driver's license.

Troopers showed up at the driver's home and said they spotted him "running on foot through the backyard." A K-9 attempted to track him, but was unsuccessful.

