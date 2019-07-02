Buy Photo Valerie Ann Bostle (Photo: Mike Martindale / The Detroit News)

Warren — A 36-year-old St. Clair Shores woman wanted in Warren for her alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run has surrendered herself to authorities, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer announced Tuesday.

Authorities will now work to have Valerie Ann Bostle extradited back to Macomb County to face three felonies: manslaughter with a motor vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in serious injury.

On June 5 at 10 p.m., 55-year-old Peter Chisholm of Warren was killed while crossing Schoenherr near Doyle. That's north of East Nine Mile.

"If she had stopped after hitting him, he might still be alive," said Dwyer at a late-June press conference announcing Bostle as the suspect. "Depending on circumstances, she might not be facing these serious charges."

Witnesses, one of whom followed Bostle’s red 2012 Chevy Impala after the crash, said the victim was dragged for blocks before falling away from the underside of the vehicle. Investigators said evidence indicates Chisholm was dragged for about a mile.

Chisholm lived in a nearby group home and had gone out for an evening walk, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence, including broken parts from the Impala, led investigators to Bostle. Within days of the accident, police said, she had cut and dyed her hair, changed her hairstyle, spray-washed and cleaned the Impala and handed it off to someone to sell. Police said she boarded a bus with her 3-year-old daughter on June 12.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/07/02/police-suspect-fatal-warren-hit-and-run-surrenders-georgia/1626069001/