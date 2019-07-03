One person died and two were injured Wednesday in a home fire in Sterling Heights, city officials said.

Firefighters learned that several people were trapped inside a one-story residence in the 37000 block of Mariano Drive at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

An 18-year-old woman who had been removed from the scene died, the city said. The crews rescued a 24-year-old man and a woman in her 20s from the basement, who both were transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital, according to a city release.

"Both victims were reported to have burns over 30-40 percent of their bodies, but are expected to make a full recovery," city officials said.

Two firefighters were burned while removing the two. They were treated

and released from Beaumont Hospital in Troy.

A man also escaped the home and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

