1 dead, 2 injured in Sterling Heights house fire
One person died and two were injured Wednesday in a home fire in Sterling Heights, city officials said.
Firefighters learned that several people were trapped inside a one-story residence in the 37000 block of Mariano Drive at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
An 18-year-old woman who had been removed from the scene died, the city said. The crews rescued a 24-year-old man and a woman in her 20s from the basement, who both were transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital, according to a city release.
"Both victims were reported to have burns over 30-40 percent of their bodies, but are expected to make a full recovery," city officials said.
Two firefighters were burned while removing the two. They were treated
and released from Beaumont Hospital in Troy.
A man also escaped the home and was treated for smoke inhalation.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.