Clinton Township — Hours after a man was allegedly spotted with a gun near Clinton Township's Budd Park, prompting warnings for people near the park to stay inside, a man was arrested.

Police alerted the public to their search for the man about 9:30 p.m. on the department's Nixle page. Clinton River Road near Romeo Plank was closed for a time, reopening in the 4 a.m. hour.

At about midnight, police told the public via Facebook that the man was still at large and was considered to be armed and dangerous.

"We are doing everything possible to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution," read a post on the department's Facebook page.

In the 3 a.m. hour, police said a suspect had been arrested.

The search effort involved the use of both helicopter and drone, police said.

The suspect's age was not immediately available.

