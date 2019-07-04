Roseville police are investigating a Wednesday night collision that killed a 4-year-old boy and injured a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators say two vehicles -- a 2011 black GMC Yukon driving north on Little Mack and a 2009 white Mercury Milan eastbound on Masonic -- collided about 11 p.m. Investigators with the Roseville Traffic Crash Team say the vehicles entered the intersection simultaneously, and there are disputed accounts over which driver may have disregarded a red light.

Police suspect the driver of the Yukon, a 34-year-old Detroit man, was under the influence. Blood drawn from him at the scene will be sent to the Michigan State Police lab for testing.

The children in the Mercury Milan, driven by a 21-year-old Warren man, were secured in child seats in the back and were the only passengers.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital; the girl is listed in stable condition.

