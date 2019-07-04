LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

An active shooter situation is ongoing in St. Clair Shores, according to city police Thursday night.

The incident was reported on St. Margaret Street, between Masonic and 13 Mile at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Police Department did not release other details about the suspect or possible evacuations.

