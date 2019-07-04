An active shooter situation is ongoing in St. Clair Shores, according to city police Thursday night.

The incident was reported on St. Margaret Street, between Masonic and 13 Mile at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Police Department did not release other details about the suspect or possible evacuations.

Come back to The Detroit News for more on this breaking story.

Buy Photo Law enforcement block off the area on Saint Margaret St., north of E. Thirteen Mile, in Saint Clair Shores on Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

