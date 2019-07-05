Mount Clemens — A 35-year-old Clinton Township man was charged Friday in connection with a shooting following a late night manhunt in Budd Park.

Police say Brandon Pasanki, 35, fired a rifle into an occupied vehicle Wednesday evening near the park.

Pasanki led officers on a manhunt throughout the 50-acre park, and was apprehended following a "minor incident" around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, officials said.

Pasanki is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year sentence, and felony firearm, a mandatory two-year sentence, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

“I applaud the collaborative efforts of the various law enforcement agencies, ensuring the arrest of the defendant, while safeguarding the residents around Budd Park,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. “Cases like this reinforce the true professionalism and due diligence of those law enforcement officers who serve our community.”

Pasanki was arraigned Friday afternoon from his hospital room, with a cash bond set for $100,000. The prosecutor's office did not say why he was hospitalized.

If he makes bond, he will be required to wear a tether.

