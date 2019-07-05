Warren — Early Thursday morning in Warren, quick detective work, responsive shop owners, surveillance footage and a timely misstep by suspects resulted in the arrest of three men in the beating death of a 24-year-old Auburn Hills man, police said.

At about 2 a.m. Thursday, the victim's body was found in the roadway on Mound Road at Chicago, north of 13 Mile, said Bill Dwyer, Warren's police commissioner.

The initial thought, Dwyer said, is that the man had been the victim of a hit-and-run. But further investigation revealed the man had been beaten and had staggered into the roadway before dying.

In the hours before his death, the victim had been at a party in Troy, Dwyer said, where he met three Warren men. After telling the men he had no place to stay, the men said he could stay with him at their home on Chapp.

But during the ride over, the men argued, and the driver stopped in the parking lot of Michigan Auto & Golf Cart Sales, on the 31600 block of Mound, Dwyer said.

The victim was beaten in the parking lot, police said, and left for dead.

After the beating, the man "collapsed" into the roadway, but was never hit by any vehicles, Dwyer said. He died of a fractured skull police say was suffered in the beating.

Detectives found two video cameras covering the area, and reached the shop owners, who responded "immediately," Dwyer said.

Within 90 minutes of the man's body being found, police identified a vehicle believed to be involved.

But they wouldn't have to look far to find two of the three suspects, as the alleged driver and another man arrived at the scene to retrieve shoes they'd left behind. Police arrested the pair, and arrested a third at the home on Chapp.

By 5 a.m., three hours after the victim was found, the three suspects were in custody. The three, aged 22, 23, and 25, are expected to be arraigned Friday in Warren's 37th District Court.

