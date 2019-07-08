Buy Photo Police wear tactical gear as they deal with a barricaded suspect in St. Clair Shores on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

St. Clair Shores — Police have identified a barricaded gunman who was holed up in his house for more than 28 hours before investigators say he killed a woman and then committed suicide by turning his rifle on himself.

The victim was Carol Baur, 60, and the gunman was 58-year-old Tom Ihlendfeldt, both St. Clair Shores residents, police said Monday in a press release.

"Although the official autopsy reports have not been obtained, it appears that Baur died from multiple gunshot wounds and that Ihlenfeldt died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound," the release said.

Ihlenfeldt was convicted in 2007 of criminal sexual conduct involving a girl under 13 years old, although that case is not thought to be connected to the events that started over Fourth of July fireworks, St. Clair Shores police Lt. James Fraser said.

Fraser said detectives believe the problems sparked when Ihlendfeldt became "upset about some kids setting off fireworks."

Police were called to the house on St. Margaret Street between 13 Mile and Masonic at 10:05 p.m. Thursday.

Neighbor Channita Jackson told The News Ihlendfeldt became angry after her relatives gathered at her house, and some began setting off sparklers. She said Ihlendfeldt shined a laser beam at them.

Then, police say, Ihlendfeldt began firing his rifle. Jackson said her 62-year-old mother and 12-year-old niece were shot in the bicep and leg, respectively. Police said the injuries were non-life threatening, and Jackson confirmed both were treated at a local hospital.

Ihlendfeldt also "was firing at our officers," Fraser said. After several hours, and attempts to extricate Ihlendfeldt from the house that included employing smoke bombs, police sent a Michigan State Police robot into the house to determine his location.

The robot "determined that Baur was in fact inside the residence and that she was deceased," the police press release said. "It was also determined that Ihlendfeldt had taken up an offensive position in the basement.

"As the robot attempted to better identify Ihlenfeldt’s exact location in the basement, he fired several rounds which in turn completely disabled the robot," the release said. "Ihlenfeldt also fired multiple rounds from the residence toward the direction of officers with a high powered rifle."

Macomb County Medical Examiner Daniel Spitz told The News Monday that his office has finished autopsies and forwarded the findings to police.

Ihlenfeldt in August 2007 pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal sexual conduct, involving a victim under 13 years old, according to Macomb County Circuit Court records.

At his sentencing that October, he was given a four-year probation term, but was discharged “with improvement” three years later, in August 2010.

The case started out as a first-degree charge, but was dropped to second-degree in the plea deal.

“He discharged from probation supervision in August 2010,” Holly Kramer, a spokeswoman for the MDOC, said in a statement to The News. “He had been reporting to his agent as directed during his probation term.”

