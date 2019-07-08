Divers search for man who jumped from boat into Lake St. Clair
Harrison Township — Divers were searching Monday night in Lake St. Clair fora 43-year-old man who jumped overboard from a boat.
At 8:10 p.m. Monday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Marine Division and Dive Team were called to the lake about 2.5 miles from the Clinton River, said Sgt. Renee Yax with the Macomb County Sheriffs Office
At 11 p.m., dive teams continued searching for the man, Yax said. No further information was available.
jchambers@detroitnews.com
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/07/08/macomb-divers-search-man-boat-lake-st-clair/1680227001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.