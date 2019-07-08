Divers were searching Monday night in Lake St. Clair for the body of a 43-year-old man who jumped overboard from a boat. (Photo: Facebook)

Harrison Township — Divers were searching Monday night in Lake St. Clair fora 43-year-old man who jumped overboard from a boat.

At 8:10 p.m. Monday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Marine Division and Dive Team were called to the lake about 2.5 miles from the Clinton River, said Sgt. Renee Yax with the Macomb County Sheriffs Office

At 11 p.m., dive teams continued searching for the man, Yax said. No further information was available.

