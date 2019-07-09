LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Mount Clemens — A man who jumped from a boat into Lake St. Clair and sparked a search by divers Monday night has been found alive, officials said Tuesday.

Details are forthcoming, but the Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirmed the man had been found.

At 8:10 p.m. Monday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Marine Division and Dive Team were called to the lake about 2.5 miles from the Clinton River in Harrison Township.

