Officials: Boater who jumped into Lake St. Clair found alive
Mount Clemens — A man who jumped from a boat into Lake St. Clair and sparked a search by divers Monday night has been found alive, officials said Tuesday.
Details are forthcoming, but the Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirmed the man had been found.
At 8:10 p.m. Monday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Marine Division and Dive Team were called to the lake about 2.5 miles from the Clinton River in Harrison Township.
More: Divers search for man who jumped from boat into Lake St. Clair
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/07/09/officials-boater-who-jumped-into-lake-st-clair-found-alive/1680991001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.