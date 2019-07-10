Eastpointe — See you later, alligators.

Two alligators were evicted from their home in a Macomb County suburb on Tuesday and relocated to a place city officials felt was more appropriate — an alligator sanctuary in Calhoun County — Eastpointe Police Department said on its Facebook page.

The gators were removed, the post explained, because the city bans exotic animals.

"Anything that Tony Montana would want is probably prohibited in Eastpointe," police explained. "No Boa Constrictors. No Tigers. No Alligators. A big thank you to the Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, MI for taking these often misunderstood creatures off our hands."

Animal control officer Bryan Pylar could not immediately be reached Wednesday, but the post jokes that he "risked life and limb" capturing the two reptiles, who were pictures with their mouths forced shut by green bands.

Michigan Humane Society's statewide response team received a tip that there was one alligator in Eastpointe, said spokeswoman Anna Chrisman. But when authorities arrived, there were two.

The Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, the gators' new home, could not immediately be reached. The sanctuary's website says it is home to hundreds of reptiles, who remain on site rather than being sold, adopted or traded.

"We provide a comfortable home and care for these animals for the rest of their lives," its website says.

