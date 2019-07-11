Three area men are awaiting arraignment thanks in part of the "cautionary actions" and "quick-thinking" from a local Lyft driver.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith credits the driver for preventing what could have been a "serious" crime, according to a release from his office.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. June 25 when Warren police responded to a call from the spouse of the Lyft driver requesting a welfare check. The driver texted his wife to report suspicious activity by four men he was transporting.

Police say the Lyft driver picked up three men at two stops in Detroit. The men placed bags in the trunk of the vehicle and asked the driver to make multiple stops, including one at a gas station, where a bag was removed from the trunk and placed in another vehicle.

"The bravery of the Lyft driver, reporting the suspicious activity of his passengers, must be commended," Smith said in the release.

Mikal Cooper, 22, of Detroit and Brandon Walton, 20, of Harper Woods were both charged with carrying a concealed weapon and Devin Howard, 22, of Detroit was charged with two counts of causing injury to a police officer and one count of resisting arrest and obstruction.

Police met the Lyft driver and confronted the individuals when the vehicle made a stop at the Hawthorne Suites in Warren.

Police allege the men were uncooperative and disregarded officer instructions and that Cooper and Walton were in possession of two loaded .40 caliber handguns. Police also say Howard was verbally and physically confrontational toward police and had to be taken to the ground and subdued with pepper spray after causing "minor" injuries to police.

The officers' injuries were not disclosed.

The suspects were arraigned in 37th District Court in Warren on June 26. Walton and Howard posted bond while Cooper remains in jail on a $25,000 bond. The three have been bound over to Macomb County CIrcuit Court and await a July 29 arraignment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/07/11/3-arrested-warren-after-lyft-driver-reports-suspicious-rider-activity/1705239001/