The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has taken several reports of counterfeit checks, which appear to be from its office being passed in Oakland and Macomb counties over the past week.

The sheriff's office issues checks to individuals upon their release from the Macomb County Jail to cover funds taken the individuals when they were originally taken into custody. Legitimate checks include a Macomb County Sheriff's logo in the upper right hand corner of the check along with the words "Inmate Funds."

Within the last seven days, 11 counterfeit checks appearing to be from the department were passed at party stores in Mt. Clemens, Clinton Township, Shelby Township and Troy. The checks have all been dated for July 3, 5 and 7 and vary in amount from $300 to $725.

The counterfeit checks have been made out to individuals who have not previously been incarcerated in the Macomb County Jail. The persons cashing the checks have been able to produce photo identification matching the name on the checks. It is not known at this time whether the photo identification produced was fraudulent.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 586-307-9358.

ecarter@detroitnews.com

313-222-8846

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/07/11/counterfeit-checks-appearing-to-be-from-macomb-county-sheriffs-passed/1705840001/