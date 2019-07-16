Macomb Township — The straight poop on why a Macomb Township subdivision closed its community pool last week: Someone has been defecating in it.

Officials with the Buckingham Recreational Facilities Association said last week it had to close the swimming hole because someone was, as the saying goes, dropping the kids off at the pool. Multiple times.

"Due to the frequency over the past week, we believe this is intentional," the association said in a post on its website. " At the present time, we are reviewing attendance logs and recorded video."

The pool is located in the area of 23 Mile and Heydenreich roads and is for the use of Buckingham Woods and Buckingham Village residents. The association and the pool's operations are funded by homeowners' dues.

Officials also said the association is following published guidelines to restore the pool to a safe and sanitary condition after its excrement predicament.

In addition, the group, a non-profit that operates and maintains the pool, said it has added a second pool attendant for the rest of the season. The increased cost of having another attendant is also forcing the association to cancel its annual carnival.

"In closing, we are consulting with the local authorities regarding our options," the association said in its statement.

