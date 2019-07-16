Chupa (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Mount Clemens — A Macomb County man has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting a young girl in 2011, the county prosecutor said Tuesday.

Shane Chupa, 46, was convicted Friday of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County Circuit Court, Prosecutor Eric Smith said in a statement.

A jury found Chupa guilty of the crimes after about two hours of deliberation.

The convictions on the first-degree charges require he serve a mandatory 25 years in prison but he could serve a maximum term of life, Smith said. The second-degree charges are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 14, according to court records.

Smith said Chupa was a longtime friend of the victim's father and he lived with the victim's family in St. Clair Shores in 2007 when she was about five. Chupa moved out but returned to the family's home in 2011.

The girl, who is now 17, was 8 or 9 when the assaults happened, according to Smith. He said when the victim was 15, she told a friend about the assault. She also told an aunt about the attack about seven years after it happened.

Chupa was incarcerated at the Macomb County Jail in October 2018.

“Sex crimes are often the most challenging in the office," Smith said. "As a prosecutor, you are dealing with the most challenging of circumstances. Our Child Abuse Unit, along with St. Clair Shores Police, did an outstanding job to ensure this defendant is behind bars.”

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/07/16/man-convicted-sexual-assault-macomb-co-girl/1743010001/