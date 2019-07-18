Bicyclist, 25, killed in Lenox Township crash with car
Lenox Township — A Casco Township man is dead after he was riding his bicycle and was struck by a car in Lenox Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday in the area of County Line Road near 27 Mile, according to a statement. Deputies were called to the scene and found the body of Lawton Monroe, 25.
Officials said Monroe was traveling south on County Line when a silver 2005 Mercury Sable, which was also heading south, crashed with the bicyclist. The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Columbus man, called 911.
Police also said the driver is cooperating with investigators and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
