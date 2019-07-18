Macomb Township — The person who was pooping in a Macomb Township subdivision's community pool has been flushed out.

Officials with the Buckingham Recreational Facilities Association said on its website that it has identified the culprit.

"In reviewing the recorded video, we have identified the member responsible," the group said. "This member will not be allowed to return to the pool for the remainder of the season. In addition, we are looking at the various options for restitution."

Last week, the association said it had to close the swimming hole because someone was defecating in it.

More: Poop splashes cold water on Macomb Twp. subdivision's summer pool access

The pool is located in the area of 23 Mile and Heydenreich and is for the use of Buckingham Woods and Buckingham Village residents. The pool and the association, a nonprofit that operates and maintains the pool, are funded by homeowners' dues.

The group also said it has added a second pool attendant for the rest of the season and the increased cost of the additional attendant has forced the association to cancel its annual carnival.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/07/18/group-says-has-id-culprit-who-crapped-macomb-twp-subdivisions-pool/1765431001/