"Operation Eastside," a traffic enforcement effort on Interstate 696 in Macomb County on Wednesday, resulted in 135 tickets and 118 warnings, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Michigan State Police announced the enforcement effort via social media about 90 minutes before it began at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Operation Eastside targeted the area between Hoover to the west and Interstate 94 to the east.

Not everyone heeded the warning, as police handed out 135 citations, including 35 for speeding, 32 for not wearing seat belts, 22 for driving without insurance, seven for distracted driving and three for driving on a suspended license.

Some 94% of drivers in Michigan wear seat belts, according to numbers released Thursday by the Office of Highway Safety Planning, a section of the Michigan State Police.

Police offered another 118 warnings, wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, a commander and spokesman for the Michigan State Police, on Twitter.

I-696, per the Michigan Department of Transportation's Moving Macomb website, is referred to by area motorists as "Detroit's Autobahn" due to its reputation for fast travel, though officials with MDOT and the state police say there are no numbers available to say exactly how fast drivers do go.

The speed limit on I-696 is 70 miles per hour and has been since 2007.

The fastest driver pulled over Wednesday was going 95.

