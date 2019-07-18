Macomb County officials said work has started to repair sinkhole that appeared on Mound Road near Interstate 696 in Warren. (Photo: Macomb County Public Works Office)

Warren — Emergency work to repair a sinkhole on the shoulder of Mound Road near Interstate 696 in Warren has begun, officials with the Macomb County Public Works Office said.

The 10-foot-long, five-foot-wide sinkhole is near a storm sewer manhole on the west side of northbound Mound just south of I-696 and north of 10 Mile.

“Unfortunately, our underground infrastructure is showing signs of its age," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Thursday in a statement. "This is one reason we are on an aggressive schedule to inspect all of our underground system. Fortunately, we are catching this problem while it is relatively small.”

Miller said the total cost of the repair isn't known yet, but should be less than $25,000.

The commissioner said while repairs are made, one lane of northbound Mound will be closed. The work is scheduled to be completed by the middle of next week.

Miller also said her staff believes the sinkhole was caused by a heavy rain a couple of weeks ago that washed away soil around an underground pipe that carries the Bear Creek through the city of Warren. The pipe appears to have had a small leak in a manhole cover connection where it makes a turn under the road.

“We have been working with the Bear Creek board for a while now on developing a long-term plan to increase the capacity of the Bear Creek, to prevent issues like this," Miller said. "This is just another reminder of why our underground infrastructure may be out of sight but cannot be out of mind. In the meantime, when it comes to any issue in our drains, we find ‘em and we fix ‘em.”

