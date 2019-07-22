Police: Chesterfield Twp. truck driver didn’t slow in time; 3 dead in Illinois
Effingham, Ill. – Authorities say a tractor-trailer driver failed to slow down in time and crashed into stopped traffic in an Illinois construction zone, killing three people from Missouri.
The four-vehicle crash happened Saturday along eastbound Interstate 70 near Effingham, about 195 miles southwest of Chicago.
Illinois State Police say the truck driven by 59-year-old Asllan Pino of Chesterfield Township struck the back of an SUV driven by 59-year-old Virginia Abrams of Wildwood, Missouri. Police say the crash killed Abrams and two of her passengers, 63-year-old Matthew Murphy and 61-year-old Marleen Murphy, also of Wildwood.
Three others were hurt. Police on Sunday announced preliminary charges against Pino of failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.