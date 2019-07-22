Man charged in Warren home invasion, rape
Mount Clemens — A 24-year-old man has been charged in the rape and home invasion of a Warren woman over the weekend, officials said.
George Harris Patterson has been charged in 37th District Court in Warren with first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, punishable by up to life in prison, and resisting a police officer, a two-year felony, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Monday.
Smith said a judge denied bond for Patterson, citing the severity of the charges and his previous criminal record.
Authorities said Patterson targeted a 37-year-old woman as he rode a bike past her home on Saturday. As the victim entered her home, Patterson went into her house without her knowledge.
He then allegedly sexually and physically assaulted the woman over a period of time, according to the prosecutor. Patterson is accused of fleeing the scene on his bike.
Police were called to the home and a canine unit tracked to the area of Seven Mile and Van Dyke on Detroit's east side.
Police spotted Patterson fleeing the area, officials said. He was arrested after a short chase.
Patterson is currently on probation for a 2016 Wayne County home invasion charge. He is scheduled to exit probation in October, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.