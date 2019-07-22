Mount Clemens — A 24-year-old man has been charged in the rape and home invasion of a Warren woman over the weekend, officials said.

George Harris Patterson has been charged in 37th District Court in Warren with first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, punishable by up to life in prison, and resisting a police officer, a two-year felony, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Monday.

Patterson (Photo: Macomb County Prosecutor's Office)

Smith said a judge denied bond for Patterson, citing the severity of the charges and his previous criminal record.

Authorities said Patterson targeted a 37-year-old woman as he rode a bike past her home on Saturday. As the victim entered her home, Patterson went into her house without her knowledge.

He then allegedly sexually and physically assaulted the woman over a period of time, according to the prosecutor. Patterson is accused of fleeing the scene on his bike.

Police were called to the home and a canine unit tracked to the area of Seven Mile and Van Dyke on Detroit's east side.

Police spotted Patterson fleeing the area, officials said. He was arrested after a short chase.

Patterson is currently on probation for a 2016 Wayne County home invasion charge. He is scheduled to exit probation in October, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

