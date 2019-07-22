$1,000 reward sought in Chesterfield Township arson
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for tips in an arson at a Chesterfield Township home this month.
The incident was reported about 11:15 p.m. July 11 at 25176 Au Lac Drive North, investigators said in a statement.
Everyone inside the home escaped safely but the residence was severely damaged, according to the notice.
Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
