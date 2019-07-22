The residents escaped safely but the home was seriously damaged. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for tips in an arson at a Chesterfield Township home this month.

The incident was reported about 11:15 p.m. July 11 at 25176 Au Lac Drive North, investigators said in a statement.

Everyone inside the home escaped safely but the residence was severely damaged, according to the notice.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

