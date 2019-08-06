New Baltimore Mayor John W. Dupray will face off against former Councilman Kenneth Butler in November after they garnered the top two spots in Tuesday's primary election.

According to final, unofficial results, Dupray received 44.7% of the vote and Butler finished in second with 25.7%. Trailing were Councilman Carl Weinrich with 23.2% of the vote and former city building inspector Gregory Nikkel with 6.4%.

Also in Macomb County, St. Clair Shores voters overwhelmingly approved two charter amendments.

A 1.75-mill, five-year replacement levy for street repairs passed with 70.7% voting yes; it will raise $2.6 million its first year. A 4.8486-mill, three-year renewal levy for police and fire operations received a 69.9% yes vote; it will raise $7.3 million its first year.

Warren voters went to the polls Tuesday to winnow a field of 10 candidates for mayor, including incumbent Jim Fouts, who is seeking a fourth four-year term at the helm of Michigan's third-largest city.

Jim Fouts (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The top two finishers will face off in November's general election.

Fouts, 76, has been mayor since 2007, and before that, spent 26 years as a city council member.

Since December 2016, Fouts has been dogged by accusations that his voice was captured on multiple audio recordings containing racist remarks and degrading statements about women and people with disabilities.

Fouts has denied the allegations and repeated that stance in a recent interview with The Detroit News for this story, saying the tapes were "phony, manipulated and manufactured."

Fouts said his record "speaks for itself." He said he's cut departments and staff, saving taxpayers millions.

Resident Destiny Ropelewski said she voted for Fouts.

"Warren has its good and bad just like everywhere else," Ropelewski said. "You get to see a lot of the bad that goes on, but there's so much good.."

The field of challengers to Fouts included:

--Lawrence Behr, 62, a retiree who ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner last year as a Republican.

He said one of his focuses as mayor would be to reduce crime in Warren, which he claims is exacerbated by Detroiters coming into the city. "We need a greater saturation of police in the south end," Behr said.

--Kelly Colegio, 51, an eight-year city council member and four-year mayor pro tem.

Colegio said she entered the race to try to do away with "the smoke and mirrors" and "shenanigans" in city government.

She said the city is allowing licensed landlords to operate without paying taxes; outsourcing park maintenance to save money, then spending $3.5 million to fix the dilapidated parks; and holding closed-door meetings between city council and local marijuana dispensaries.

--Douglas Michael Chastney, 50, who has worked as an industrial machine and equipment operator and grows organic cannabis.

He said he believes Warren should embrace the hemp industry, and if the city manufactured hemp-based products like clothing, Warren would reap benefits from the industry's tax revenue.

"It's not about getting people high, but I would love to embrace manufacturing shirts, pants, socks, shoes and plastics made from hemp," he said.

--Brett Felton, 32, a federal contractor program administrator employed by the U.S. Army who served in the Army during the Iraq War.

Felton said he would establish an ethics board and shed light on the city's funding and spending. He said the city government should be accountable and transparent to residents.

"Integrity is a big part of service," Felton said.

--Matt Kuehnel, 35, a self-described communist and residential construction worker who said he has suspended his campaign due to threats of violence for his beliefs.

Josephine Michelle Draus, a lifelong Warren resident, said she voted for Kuehnel because his beliefs are unlike any other candidate who has run in Warren before.

"It was my chance to make a statement for change from what has dominated this entire government." she said.

--Kristina Lodovisi, 38, a volunteer for local nonprofit organizations and a veteran military police officer in Afghanistan. She ran for state Senate as a Democrat last year.

If elected mayor, Lodovisi said she would review the city's charter. "The charter is sloppily amended and there are parts that are unconstitutional," Lodovisi said. "This should have been taken care of years ago."

--K.C. Ohiggins, 56, a truck driver, who often sits outside of Warren public meetings with anti-Fouts signs. One reads "Fouts is a racist."

"This is the face of our Warren residents, all of our citizens who are embarrassed to have a corrupt, racist major leading our city," Ohiggins said.

--Chris Pasternak, 40, who works for the General Motors assembly plant in Flint as a member of United Auto Workers Union Local 589.

He said he wants to decrease Warren's crime rate, and improve the city's parks and downtown to attract people to the area.

"I think we need to move forward and create a better city," Pasternak said.

Warren resident Pam Cochrane said she voted for Pasternak.

"I think Warren needs a change. Mr. Fouts has done what he needs to do and it's time to get some new blood in the city," she said.

--Scott Stevens, 62, who is term-limited out of city council, ran as a write-in candidate.

Stevens said he would work to make the city more attractive to families, fearing Warren could lose its ranking as third largest city in Michigan if the city fails to improve downtown.

"I want to make Warren an inclusive and cool city, a destination," he said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/08/06/macomb-county-election-results-august-2019/1922030001/