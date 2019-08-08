An Armada man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening violence, Michigan State Police said.

A witness told investigators he was talking with the 52-year-old when the man said "he was bored and should go to a local business with an AK and 12 rounds," investigators wrote on Twitter. "The witness has prior knowledge of the suspect owning firearms and took it as a threat."

State police warn that "making any type of threats, even if it’s a 'joke,' is a crime and will be investigated." (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Troopers interviewed the suspect and seized a semi-automatic long gun as well as a pistol from his home, according to the statement.

The man was arrested and held at the Macomb County Jail for making a terrorist threat, state police said. The Macomb Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.

"It is important to note that making any type of threats, even if it’s a 'joke,' is a crime and will be investigated," state police tweeted. "If you see or hear something suspicious, contact law enforcement immediately."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/08/08/armada-man-arrested-alleged-terror-threat/1960200001/