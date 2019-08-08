Armada man arrested for alleged terror threat
An Armada man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening violence, Michigan State Police said.
A witness told investigators he was talking with the 52-year-old when the man said "he was bored and should go to a local business with an AK and 12 rounds," investigators wrote on Twitter. "The witness has prior knowledge of the suspect owning firearms and took it as a threat."
Troopers interviewed the suspect and seized a semi-automatic long gun as well as a pistol from his home, according to the statement.
The man was arrested and held at the Macomb County Jail for making a terrorist threat, state police said. The Macomb Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.
"It is important to note that making any type of threats, even if it’s a 'joke,' is a crime and will be investigated," state police tweeted. "If you see or hear something suspicious, contact law enforcement immediately."
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.